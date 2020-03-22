Our view: Rangers and Celtic could be mystery clubs in for wonderkid wanted by English giants

The player in question fits the mould of recent signings made by the Old Firm duo, Rangers and Celtic

Rangers and Celtic could be among the clubs rivalling one of English football's biggest for the services of a talented 16-year-old, it seems.

According to The Sun on Sunday (March 22, page 68), Middlesbrough have stepped up talks with striker Chris Kavanagh in a bid to tie down the Chelsea target. But the newspaper adds that rival clubs in England and Scotland are also on 'the highest alert'.

Subscribe

And though neither Rangers or Celtic are mentioned by name, Kavanagh very much fits the mould of recent Old Firm signings.

Promising youngsters Joe Aribo, Nathan Young-Coombes and Kane Ritchie-Hosler (all Rangers), as well as Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Afolabi and Luca Connell (all Celtic) are among those who have swapped English clubs for Glasgow, at little or no cost, in recent times.

And it is hard to imagine any Scottish club besides Rangers and Celtic being able to compete, realistically, with the likes of Chelsea for an emerging prospect such as Kavanagh - whose father Graham was a midfielder for Boro.

Would it be Rangers or Celtic for Middlesbrough's Chris Kavanagh?

If it was to come down to Rangers or Celtic, then Kavanagh's Irish roots could favour the latter club.

That said, his old man's Liverpool allegiance may offer hope to the Gers, whose manager Steven Gerrard remains an Anfield icon.