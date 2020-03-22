Quick links

Our view: Rangers and Celtic could be mystery clubs in for wonderkid wanted by English giants

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and Celtic Manager Neil Lennon shake hands during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow
The player in question fits the mould of recent signings made by the Old Firm duo, Rangers and Celtic

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and Celtic Manager Neil Lennon shake hands during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow

Rangers and Celtic could be among the clubs rivalling one of English football's biggest for the services of a talented 16-year-old, it seems.

According to The Sun on Sunday (March 22, page 68), Middlesbrough have stepped up talks with striker Chris Kavanagh in a bid to tie down the Chelsea target. But the newspaper adds that rival clubs in England and Scotland are also on 'the highest alert'.

And though neither Rangers or Celtic are mentioned by name, Kavanagh very much fits the mould of recent Old Firm signings.

 

Promising youngsters Joe Aribo, Nathan Young-Coombes and Kane Ritchie-Hosler (all Rangers), as well as Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Afolabi and Luca Connell (all Celtic) are among those who have swapped English clubs for Glasgow, at little or no cost, in recent times.

And it is hard to imagine any Scottish club besides Rangers and Celtic being able to compete, realistically, with the likes of Chelsea for an emerging prospect such as Kavanagh - whose father Graham was a midfielder for Boro.

Dublin , Ireland - 5 April 2018; Calum Kavanagh of Republic of Ireland with his father and former Republic of Ireland international Graham Kavanagh following the U15 International Friendly...

Would it be Rangers or Celtic for Middlesbrough's Chris Kavanagh?

If it was to come down to Rangers or Celtic, then Kavanagh's Irish roots could favour the latter club.

That said, his old man's Liverpool allegiance may offer hope to the Gers, whose manager Steven Gerrard remains an Anfield icon.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

