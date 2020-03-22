Quick links

Liverpool

Arsenal

Premier League

Our view: If Arsenal rumour is true, Liverpool must be tempted to offer cheeky swap

Olly Dawes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Arsenal face a big summer, and not just in terms of trying to bring in new signings, but also because of their dilemma surrounding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker is out of contract in 2021, and after hitting 17 goals in 26 Premier League games this season, there is bound to be massive interest.

One interesting link emerged on Thursday, as 90Min reported that Jurgen Klopp would be interested in bringing him to Liverpool, having worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

 

That certainly makes sense, as Liverpool need to find more attacking firepower this summer, to support Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah when it isn't all going Liverpool's way.

What's particularly interesting though is that Arsenal were linked with a Liverpool player just days before that Aubameyang rumour, with Dejan Lovren a Gunners target according to La Lazio Siamo Noi.

The Italian site focuses on Lazio, who also want Lovren, but this isn't a top-tier source for Arsenal, so we're taking it with a pinch of salt for now.

Still, if the rumour is actually true, then Liverpool must be tempted to offer the Croatian as part of a swap deal for Aubameyang.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

The Mirror claim that Arsenal want £50million for Aubameyang, and it seems unlikely that Liverpool would be willing to pay that much for a 30-year-old striker given their transfer tendencies in recent years.

Yet by adding Lovren into the move, Liverpool can try to drive that price down, whilst offloading a player who looks set to start next season as fourth-choice centre back under Klopp.

Arsenal would be encouraged to say no by fans who not only don't want to lose Aubameyang, but also probably don't want the Croatian defender to join.

Yet after hearing Arsenal want Lovren, Liverpool would be foolish not to try a cheeky part-exchange offer, which would certainly make the Reds an even bigger threat going forward whilst not losing much at the back.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch