Our view: If Arsenal rumour is true, Liverpool must be tempted to offer cheeky swap

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal face a big summer, and not just in terms of trying to bring in new signings, but also because of their dilemma surrounding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker is out of contract in 2021, and after hitting 17 goals in 26 Premier League games this season, there is bound to be massive interest.

One interesting link emerged on Thursday, as 90Min reported that Jurgen Klopp would be interested in bringing him to Liverpool, having worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

That certainly makes sense, as Liverpool need to find more attacking firepower this summer, to support Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah when it isn't all going Liverpool's way.

What's particularly interesting though is that Arsenal were linked with a Liverpool player just days before that Aubameyang rumour, with Dejan Lovren a Gunners target according to La Lazio Siamo Noi.

The Italian site focuses on Lazio, who also want Lovren, but this isn't a top-tier source for Arsenal, so we're taking it with a pinch of salt for now.

Still, if the rumour is actually true, then Liverpool must be tempted to offer the Croatian as part of a swap deal for Aubameyang.

The Mirror claim that Arsenal want £50million for Aubameyang, and it seems unlikely that Liverpool would be willing to pay that much for a 30-year-old striker given their transfer tendencies in recent years.

Yet by adding Lovren into the move, Liverpool can try to drive that price down, whilst offloading a player who looks set to start next season as fourth-choice centre back under Klopp.

Arsenal would be encouraged to say no by fans who not only don't want to lose Aubameyang, but also probably don't want the Croatian defender to join.

Yet after hearing Arsenal want Lovren, Liverpool would be foolish not to try a cheeky part-exchange offer, which would certainly make the Reds an even bigger threat going forward whilst not losing much at the back.