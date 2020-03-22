'No no no no': Aston Villa fans react to rumour regarding £50m star

The Aston Villa midfielder is being linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to a recent report, Aston Villa's John McGinn is being linked with a move away.

There's nothing particularly strange about that, given that Villa slapped a £50 million asking price on him last year [The Sun].

But on this occasion it's a little different considering that Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of the clubs trying to tempt him away from Aston Villa, according to Team Talk.

The Villans and Wolves are West Midlands rivals and here's how fans of the Premier League strugglers reacted to a potential move to Molineux.

Got more chance of taking a pay cut — Terry reid (@terryreid2) March 22, 2020

No no no no NO! Not our super John McGinn....back off https://t.co/REXhpq40aK — Millie AVFC ⚽️ (@FrodoBaggins68) March 22, 2020

I hate all of those clubs. — Michael Miller (@MBMillerROC) March 22, 2020

Never lol — nathaniel E (@jfw98490011) March 22, 2020

The good news for Aston Villa is that a lot bigger clubs than Wanderers might be interested.

He was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer and that was before the Red Devils discovered that he was actually quite good in the top flight.

McGinn has scored against the likes of Spurs and Arsenal this season and there is every chance an elite club could come knocking at some point during the summer.