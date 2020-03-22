Quick links

'No no no no': Aston Villa fans react to rumour regarding £50m star

John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on December 19, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
The Aston Villa midfielder is being linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to a recent report, Aston Villa's John McGinn is being linked with a move away.

There's nothing particularly strange about that, given that Villa slapped a £50 million asking price on him last year [The Sun].

But on this occasion it's a little different considering that Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of the clubs trying to tempt him away from Aston Villa, according to Team Talk.

The Villans and Wolves are West Midlands rivals and here's how fans of the Premier League strugglers reacted to a potential move to Molineux.

 

The good news for Aston Villa is that a lot bigger clubs than Wanderers might be interested.

He was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer and that was before the Red Devils discovered that he was actually quite good in the top flight.

McGinn has scored against the likes of Spurs and Arsenal this season and there is every chance an elite club could come knocking at some point during the summer.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

