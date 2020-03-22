New report suggests Liverpool have to pay £15m more than expected for striker

Liverpool are among the clubs linked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a player in demand, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United linked with the Arsenal striker.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Sun has claimed of interest from Manchester United in securing the services of the Gabon international striker.

The British tabloid has also reported that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain want the 30-year-old, adding that he will cost £35 million.

However, a new report in The Mirror has claimed that Aubameyang will most £50 million in transfer fees, with United and Barcelona expected to make a move for him.

Good signing for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Aubameyang worked with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at German club Borussia Dortmund, and there is no doubt that he would be a brilliant signing for the Reds.

The striker may be 30 years of age, but he is a proven goalscorer and has been superb for an Arsenal team who have struggled to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.