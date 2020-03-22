'You're top level': Lacazette sends very apt message to Arsenal fans, Maitland-Niles responds

Arsenal were unbeaten in the Premier League since the turn of the year before football was halted.

Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette, has stated on his personal Instagram account 'when you remember there is another five weeks without football', as he accompanied his message with a picture of him lying on the floor staring into no-mans land.

Lacazette's Arsenal teammate, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, responded to his message by saying 'you are top-level, bro'.

There will be no Premier League football until the end of April at the earliest as the global health pandemic has caused havoc across the world.

Nonetheless, Lacazette posted an apt message to the Arsenal fans from his personal Instagram account, with Maitland-Niles also issuing a response.

“When you remember there is another 5 weeks without football,” Lacazette posted on Instagram.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles responded: “You are top-level, bro.”

Arsenal were on a bit of a role under Mikel Arteta prior to football being halted, as they were doing well in the FA Cup and unbeaten since the turn of the year in the Premier League.

When football returns, Arteta will be hoping to guide Arsenal to a trophy at the end of the season and qualify for Europe.

If he does neither then it is just a stark reminder of the job that awaits Arteta next season because the job is always that little tougher than he perhaps imagines.