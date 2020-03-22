Jurgen Klopp names seven Liverpool players who could become managers

Liverpool are two wins away from winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren could become managers down the line.

The Champions League-winning boss also stated that someone like Lovren could become a manager in '12 different countries', as he was seemingly making reference to the Liverpool man's ability to speak many languages.

Out of the above mentioned, Milner perhaps is the most likely to become a manager and given what he has done in his career, it wouldn't be a surprise if he is successful.

Nonetheless, speaking to Sky Sports News (22/03/20 at 10:40 am), Klopp was asked who out of his Liverpool squad could become managers.

"I'm not sure if they want to, but the English guys pretty much could, the mid-age English guys," Klopp told Sky Sports. "Like Milner, Hendo, Adam [Lallana], Gini for sure could do it if he wants to.

"The younger ones, Robbo possibly. Trent, he has long to go. Really long to go. Maybe Dejan wants to do it. With him, he could do it in 12 different countries. We have a few really good ones. If they want to do it they can all do it."

Centre-back Lovren, who moved to Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 for £20 million [BBC Sport], has always been a confident individual.

Therefore, if he opts to dip into the management mayhem of football then you can bet your bottom dollar he will back himself to be the best.

But if there was one Liverpool player that could be picked to be a manager and to be successful then Milner would perhaps rise above all.