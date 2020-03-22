Jose Enrique names seven Liverpool players in his Team of the Season

Liverpool are two wins away from winning the Premier League title.

Jose Enrique has named seven Liverpool players, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker in his Team of the Season.

The former left-back, who was released by Liverpool in 2016 under Jurgen Klopp, posted his Team of the Season on his personal Instagram account.

It isn't a surprise that Enrique has named so many Liverpool players given their utter dominance in the Premier League this season, prior to sport being halted because of the global health pandemic.

The other players who were also named alongside the Liverpool players were Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne. And Leicester City duo Wilfred Ndidi and Çağlar Söyüncü.

Here is Enrique posting his Team of the Season on his personal Instagram account:

It could be argued that players such as Dean Henderson, Ricardo Perriera, Adama Traore, Jamie Vardy, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Danny Ings are just some of the other names who should have perhaps made the team.

Either way, when the season does finish, and it looks very unlikely in the near future given the global health pandemic, Liverpool will be the ones dominating the PFA awards.

They are two wins away from clinching their first English league crown in 30 years, as De Bruyne may be the only player who could challenge a Liverpool player for the PFA's Player of the Season.