John Hartson offers controversial solution to Celtic and Rangers title bid

Rangers can still mathematically overtake Celtic to win the title.

Former player John Hartson believes Rangers should concede the title to rivals Celtic as he suggests the Hoops’ lead is unsurmountable, BBC report.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension of football across Europe.

The official return date for the UK has been set at April 30, but the situation could mean the season doesn’t return to action until beyond that.

Several proposals and suggestions have been put forward, one of which involves voiding the season which would rob Celtic of at least one trophy.

Speaking to the BBC, Hartson has urged Rangers to concede the title to Celtic.

“Rangers would come away with an awful lot of credit if they were to say 'you have been worthy champions, you have a massive lead', Hartson explained.

"I can honestly say I'd be saying exactly the same if Rangers had the lead. Celtic have got to probably lose five of their last eight games to be overtaken. Let's be realistic, that isn't going to happen."

A lack of respect for the competition:

Celtic hold a 13-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table. Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, while the two teams still have to face each other twice.

The Hoops’ advantage is big, make no mistake. However, for Rangers to concede the title would show a huge lack of respect for their fellow top-flight teams.

They can take points off the Hoops. Livingston and Hibernian are proof of that.

While it is still mathematically possibly, Rangers must keep pushing Neil Lennon’s side until they can no longer be caught.