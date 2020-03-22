Quick links

‘It can be tough’: Cole has a message for Tottenham Hotspur star

Subhankar Mondal
Tanguy Ndombele has not been in great form for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Joe Cole has suggested how Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele should respond to criticism from head coach Jose Mourinho, as quoted in The London Evening Standard.

The former Chelsea and West Ham United star believes that the 23-year-old should work hard and rise to the challenge.

As reported by The London Evening Standard, Tottenham head coach Mourinho criticised the France international after the match against Burnley earlier this month, and questioned his work-rate.

 

The London Evening Standard quotes Cole as saying about Ndombele: "He is a young man, the right response is to knuckle down and perform.

"I saw the performance in question and if he was one of my players that would have been my stance on it.

“Whether or not I did it publicly, that is always the discussion to have with your coaching staff, what's the benefit?

“For the young lad, this is football, it can be a tough, brutal sport at time. You're in the limelight, but we are very lucky to do what we have to do so you have to take the rough with the smooth.”

Stats

Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £53.8 million.

The Frenchman has made 12 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the North London outfit, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

