Is Last Tango in Halifax on TV tonight? Episode 4 of BBC One's hit comedy leaves fans wanting more!

Last Tango in Halifax left fans on the verge of tears in episode 4 but is the BBC comedy-drama continuing tonight?

Last Tango in Halifax has been one of BBC One's most popular shows in recent years.

When Last Tango made its debut in 2012, it earned an impressive 7.32 million viewers per episode. Even now in 2020, the show's viewership is still a hugely solid 6.15 million per episode.

Naturally, there's always plenty of interest in a new series of Last Tango in Halifax.

The most recent series, the fifth so far, began airing on February 23rd will the much-loved comedy-drama be back on our screens tonight on March 22nd?

Is Last Tango in Halifax on TV tonight?

No.

That's because episode 4, which aired on March 15th, was the final instalment in series 5.

Will Last Tango in Halifax return for series 6?

Unconfirmed.

The BBC has yet to confirm whether or not Last Tango in Halifax will return for a sixth series. On the plus side, the show also hasn't been cancelled either, so there's still a chance for more episodes.

Fans will be relieved to hear that Last Tango's creator, Sally Wainwright has already spoken of her desire to write more episodes.

During series 5, she told the Radio Times about the prospect of a sixth series: "I mean I hope so. I’d like to write this show until the cows come home."

Why not start over?

If you're missing Last Tango in Halifax and want to watch something that'll put a smile on your face, all five series of the Sally Wainwright's comedy-drama are available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

That's a total of 24 episodes to go back and re-watch, the perfect solution if you're looking for something to cheer yourself up in these uncertain times.

Replacing Last Tango in the 9pm Sunday night slot is the new Glasgow-based drama The Nest.