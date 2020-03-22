Quick links

Ian Harte suggests Orta should release 'rash' Leeds star

The long-serving Leeds United is out of contract soon.

Ian Harte has suggested that Leeds United should not extend Gaetano Berardi's contract.

The long-serving Swiss defender, who joined the Whites way back in 2014, is out of contract at Elland Road in a few months.

And with Leeds' season halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there may not be a chance for Berardi to earn a new deal.

The 31-year-old, who has been playing in Marcelo Bielsa's senior side in recent weeks, turns 32 in August.

 

But Berardi is the most red-carded player in Leeds' entire history after being sent off eight times - one of which was overturned - and United legend Harte believes that he is too 'rash' to be trusted in the Premier League, should Bielsa's side win promotion.

He told Football League World: "When he’s played he’s done well but there’s always those moments in games where he’s a bit rash and jumps in, gives away fouls for free-kicks or penalties and he’s one of those players that you’re always going to worry about if he is going to let you down.

“You might be winning the game 1-0 and then he gives something silly away and they’ll score. In terms of player stepping up to the Premier League, if Leeds do get promoted with the current squad they’re going to need to make changes."

Berardi is a very popular player among Leeds fans, but many might agree with Harte here.

It's harsh to call him a liability, but the reality is that he is prone to moments of madness and although he's the hard man in West Yorkshire, that won't be enough to keep Bielsa's side in the Premier League if they get there.

Director of Football Victor Orta needs to think ahead here and weigh up the pros and cons of keeping him. Yes it would be harsh to release him, but there's no room for sentiment.

