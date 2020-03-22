‘I consider the best’: World Cup winner really likes one Tottenham Hotspur player

Harry Kane is an important player for Tottenham Hotspur.

Luca Toni has given his take on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on Tuttosport.

The 2006 World Cup winner with Italy believes that Kane is the best striker in the world among the players aged 30 and less.

However, the former Juventus and Fiorentina does not think that he can play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Toni believes that Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus would be more compatible with the Juventus forward.

Toni told Tuttosport, as translated by The Sun: "CR7 is not a pure center forward, but he is the one who scores the most and must score the most goals.

"A finisher, such as Kane, who I consider the best of the under 30s, is not necessarily perfect for Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I see Gabriel Jesus as a better option, who assists at City but also scores a lot, he opens spaces for his teammates, presses and is only 22 years old."

Stats

Kane, who is injured at the moment, is one of the best strikers in the world and is a key figure at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old striker has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League games, and has scored six goals in five Champions League matches for Spurs so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England International scored 17 goals and provided four assists in the league, and scored five goals and provided one assist in nine Champions League appearances, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, while Juventus are looking to win Serie A yet again.