'He's a nuisance': Ian Harte comments on £10m Leeds star

The Leeds United hitman is a 'nuisance' according to Ian Harte.

Ian Harte has praised oft-maligned Leeds United star Patrick Bamford.

It's been a difficult season overall for the Whites hitman, who has occasionally come in for criticism from some fans of the Elland Road club.

Bamford went a couple months without finding the net for Leeds during the first half of the season, despite starting virtually every game during that dry spell.

And at the moment, the 25-year-old, a £10 million signing in 2018, has only scored three times this calendar year - and two came in the same game.

His work ethic and hold-up play is valued by Marcelo Bielsa, who also has Jean-Kevin Augustin and Tyler Roberts as striking options, but Leeds legend Harte says that nobody in the current squad could replace the former Middlesbrough hitman.

He told Football League World: "Patrick Bamford has been really, really good this season.

“I know he gets criticised for not getting enough goals but what he does for the team – he chases down lost causes, he’s a nuisance and I think that he’s been a key part to where they are this season.

“I don’t think that anyone could replace Patrick Bamford, they’re two completely different players."

He has netted 13 goals in 36 Championship appearances - 35 of them being starts - and although it isn't a brilliant return, it's a decent one.