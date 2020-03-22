'He has got to go': Darius Vassell has some advice for Aston Villa man

Jack Grealish's performances for Aston Villa this season have been attracting a number of top clubs.

Darius Vassell has stated that Jack Grealish 'has got to' leave Aston Villa at 'some point' in order to get the 'most' out of his career, as he told Stadium Astro.

Grealish has been a shining light in what has been a very bleak season for Villa and it isn't a surprise that his name has been touted about with other clubs.

When Villa were in the Championship, they managed to keep him in the Midlands and that paid off because he played a huge part in them earning promotion to the promised land.

But since returning to the Premier League, Grealish has taken his game to a completely different level, as Vassell is expecting to leave pretty soon.

On what advice he would give Grealish: "He has got to go at some point," Vassell told Sporting Astro. "Unless Villa get new owners and something changes where they are buying all the best players themselves.

"I would say 'go and get the most of your career because it's a short career'. I don't think Villa fans would blame him. He plays his heart out for the club. He has done brilliantly. You never know one day it wouldn't surprise me if he came back."

It is likely that offers will flood in for Grealish's services when the transfer window re-opens, though that will more than likely not be in the summer given the global health pandemic.

Either way, Dean Smith and Co. will find it very hard to keep hold of their star player, as only a number of things fall in their favour if the Villa fans want him to stay.

One of them is the fact that he is a boyhood Villa fan and he has a great relationship with the supporters. The other is that Villa need to stay in the Premier League.