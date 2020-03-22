Quick links

Ferdinand lauds Di Canio but shares which player was 'unbelievable' in training at West Ham

Amir Mir
Rio Ferdinand looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Rio Ferdinand started his career at West Ham United.

11 Mar 2000: Paolo Di Canio of West Ham United during the FA Carling Premiership match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in Sheffield, England. Wednesday won 3-1. \ Mandatory...

Rio Ferdinand has lauded Paolo Di Cano and stated that he was 'the best player' he played with at West Ham but also shared that John Moncur was the best trainer, as he told his followers on his personal Instagram account. 

The former defender started his career at West Ham and shared the qualities both Moncur and Di Canio had during their days at Upton Park.

He lauded Moncur as 'unbelievable' in training and unsurprisingly touched upon Di Canio's hot temperament, both on and off the pitch. 

 

Whilst many haven't been coming down the conveyor belt in recent years, West Ham normally used to produce the best of the best from their academy. 

Nonetheless, during a question and answer session on his personal Instagram story, Ferdinand shared his thoughts on Moncur and Di Canio.

"In training, John Moncur," Ferdinand told his Instagram followers. "Unbelievable. What a player! He called himself the 'White Pele'. He could play off both feet. Great balance. 

"The best player I played with at West Ham? It has to be Di Canio. He takes some beating, doesn't he? He's a great player. He used to throw tantrums and stuff like that. And do mad stuff. 

"He'd walk in from training because someone kicked him. He was a temperamental dude man. But he had an amazing talent. Hard worker. Good guy." 

Rio Ferdinand during the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on January 4, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England.

It isn't a surprise that Ferdinand has named Di Canio as the 'best player' he played with at West Ham because he was a maverick with a capital M and one of the best to put on the Hammers shirt. 

He could produce absolute magic from absolutely anything and score wonder goals which the West Ham faithful will remember forever, just like his volley against Wimbledon. 

26 Mar 2000: Paolo Di Canio of West Ham United scores the first goal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Wimbledon at Upton Park in London. West Ham United won the match 2-1....

