Everton want £50m Premier League midfielder - report

Everton are reportedly keen on the Aston Villa midfielder this summer.

 

John McGinn of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Team Talk have reported that Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has interest from Everton, among others.

The Scotland international took the Premier League by storm during his first five months in the top flight, scoring against the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

Last year it was reported by The Sun that Aston Villa valued the 25-year-old at £50 million.

There was only tentative interest at the time on the back of a stunning Championship season which resulted in promotion, but it could be a lot more serious this time around and Everton are seemingly keen.

 

According to Team Talk, the Toffees are one of several clubs showing an interest in the former Hibernian midfielder, along with Wolves and Leicester City.

Could it happen?

In a word, absolutely.

Aston Villa are in the relegation zone and if they go back into the Championship then it'll be open season on a lot of their heavy hitters.

It'll be a big summer for Everton and it will be Carlo Ancelotti's first lengthy transfer window since being appointed Toffees' head coach in December.

And it wouldn't be a big surprise at all if McGinn was one of the top priorities.

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

