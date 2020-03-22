Everton linked with serial winner who’s a big fan of ‘almost perfect’ Liverpool ace

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton have been linked with Thiago Silva.

According to Sportal, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti would sign Thiago Silva on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

Silva is on the books of Paris Saint-Germain at the moment, but the central defender is out of contract at the French club at the end of the season.

It has been reported that the 35-year-old central defender does not want to renew his contract at the Ligue 1 club.

AC Milan are a potential destination, and so are Everton, where manager Ancelotti would gladly sign the veteran defender, having worked with him at PSG, according to the report.

Short-term contract?

Silva - who won Serie A once with Milan and Ligue 1 six times with PSG - is a very good central defender, but he is 35 years of age and cannot be deemed as a long-term signing.

However, if Everton aim to finish in the top four of the Premier League table next season, then they could use someone of Silva’s experience and quality.

A one-year contract would not be a bad idea for Everton, but it remains to be seen if the player himself is open to the prospect of moving to Goodison Park.

Praise for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

One thing that Silva would not be able to do if he joined Everton is rave about Liverpool players due to the rivalry between the two Merseyside clubs.

The Express quoted Silva as saying about Mane in October 2019: “Sadio Mane is a world class player. He is almost perfect. He moves very fast, controls the ball well and is very intelligent in his movements.”