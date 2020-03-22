Quick links

Everton linked with serial winner who’s a big fan of ‘almost perfect’ Liverpool ace

Subhankar Mondal
Vladimir Stojkovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia stand dejected after Thiago Silva of Brazil scores his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match...
Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton have been linked with Thiago Silva.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva (TOP) fights for the ball with Celtic's French striker Moussa Dembele during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between...

According to Sportal, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti would sign Thiago Silva on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

Silva is on the books of Paris Saint-Germain at the moment, but the central defender is out of contract at the French club at the end of the season.

It has been reported that the 35-year-old central defender does not want to renew his contract at the Ligue 1 club.

AC Milan are a potential destination, and so are Everton, where manager Ancelotti would gladly sign the veteran defender, having worked with him at PSG, according to the report.

 

Short-term contract?

Silva - who won Serie A once with Milan and Ligue 1 six times with PSG - is a very good central defender, but he is 35 years of age and cannot be deemed as a long-term signing.

However, if Everton aim to finish in the top four of the Premier League table next season, then they could use someone of Silva’s experience and quality.

A one-year contract would not be a bad idea for Everton, but it remains to be seen if the player himself is open to the prospect of moving to Goodison Park.

Praise for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

One thing that Silva would not be able to do if he joined Everton is rave about Liverpool players due to the rivalry between the two Merseyside clubs.

The Express quoted Silva as saying about Mane in October 2019: “Sadio Mane is a world class player. He is almost perfect. He moves very fast, controls the ball well and is very intelligent in his movements.”

Adrien Rabiot of PSG celebrates his goal between Christopher Nkunku and Thiago Silva during the french Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Malherbe Caen at Parc des Princes...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

