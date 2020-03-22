Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could take Celtic player to the next level

The Celtic striker is being linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

If rumours are believed, Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is on Arsenal's radar this summer.

The Mirror reported this past weekend that the Hoops hitman is well liked among Arsenal's hierarchy.

The 22-year-old has scored 28 goals across all competitions for Celtic this season and if not for the COVID-19 suspension, he might've breached the 30-goal barrier.

You can see why the Gunners would be interested and, worryingly for the Scottish champions, it might be mutual.

Arsenal have declined in recent years but they're still a huge club and given the French connection in North London recently, there's a chance Edouard might've grown up with a strong affinity toward the English side.

But there's an extra incentive in potentially joining Arsenal: the chance to play with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium but if he stays, Edouard could spend the next few years of his career learning from one of the best in the business.

Aubameyang, who reached the 50-goal barrier quicker than Thierry Henry in England, is a world-class goalscorer and there's few better for Edouard to learn from.

That might not be enough to get him to Arsenal, but the Celtic striker must have designs on being the best he can possibly be and having Aubameyang as a team-mate could accelerate his development, as it has arguably done for Gabriel Martinelli.

At 22, there is plenty of time left for Edouard to get better and maybe, just maybe, having Aubameyang as a team-mate and competing at a higher standard could take him to the next level.