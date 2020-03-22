Duo could reportedly net Derby County millions this summer

Derby County’s Jason Knight and Louie Sibley have broken through.

According to a report in The Sun, Premier League clubs are eyeing up summer moves for Derby County duo Jason Knight and Louie Sibley.

The young duo have come through the Rams academy to the first team this season.

Knight, who can play across the midfield, has made 15 Championship starts this season, scoring four goals.

Sibley, meanwhile, made his first Championship start just before the Covid-19 suspension, scoring a wonderful 25-yard strike as the Rams beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0.

The 18-year-old is an attacking midfielder who played off striker Chris Martin.

The two players, alongside Max Bird and Morgan Whittaker, helped Derby’s U18s win the Premier League Cup last season.

With Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle also first-teamers, Derby have one of the most productive academies in England right now and manager Phillip Cocu hasn’t been afraid to throw them in.

In Derby’s recent encounter with Manchester United in the FA Cup, Cocu fielded as many as six academy players giving them vital experience.

The youngsters’ success, however, hasn’t gone unnoticed at the top.

The Sun claim that there is a growing concern the Covid-19 virus situation could prompt top-flight clubs to come in with lowball offers.

Derby owner Mel Morris, however, will know the value of his club’s crown jewels and any potential sale this summer will no doubt net the club a rewarding sum of money.