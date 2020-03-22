Double deal would be unbelievable business by Liverpool man

Liverpool have two fringe players who are also reportedly major assets.

Michael Edwards has already proven himself a very shrewd operator with regards to Liverpool transfers.

Anybody who can get £19 million for a Dominic Solanke who hasn't scored a single Premier League goal in 24 appearances this season has more than earned his stripes.

And if rumours are believed, Liverpool's Director of Football might have another couple of bargain sales in the pipeline.

That's because The Express report that Edwards expects to pick up around £30 million for Harry Wilson, the 23-year-old English attacker who's dazzling on loan at Bournemouth.

The report also claims that the Anfield club could pocket around £25 million for Marko Grujic, who has been impressing on loan with Hertha Berlin.

It doesn't take a genius to realise that's £55 million and if it happens, it could be Edwards's best two pieces of business yet.

Wilson and Grujic are good players, but the former hasn't made a single Premier League appearance with Liverpool and the Serbian has only managed eight.

They're undeniably fringe players and if Liverpool get that sort of money for both then it's astonishing business, in a good way.

Of course, it remains to be seen how accurate the report from The Express really is but, given Edwards's track history, would you bet against him picking up that kind of money? Us neither.