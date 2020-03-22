Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Double deal would be unbelievable business by Liverpool man

Shane Callaghan
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (R) is congratulated by teammate Harry Wilson after his first goal against Sydney FC during their end-of-season friendly football match at the Olympic Stadium...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have two fringe players who are also reportedly major assets.

The corner flag at Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on January 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Michael Edwards has already proven himself a very shrewd operator with regards to Liverpool transfers.

Anybody who can get £19 million for a Dominic Solanke who hasn't scored a single Premier League goal in 24 appearances this season has more than earned his stripes.

And if rumours are believed, Liverpool's Director of Football might have another couple of bargain sales in the pipeline.

That's because The Express report that Edwards expects to pick up around £30 million for Harry Wilson, the 23-year-old English attacker who's dazzling on loan at Bournemouth.

 

The report also claims that the Anfield club could pocket around £25 million for Marko Grujic, who has been impressing on loan with Hertha Berlin.

It doesn't take a genius to realise that's £55 million and if it happens, it could be Edwards's best two pieces of business yet.

Wilson and Grujic are good players, but the former hasn't made a single Premier League appearance with Liverpool and the Serbian has only managed eight.

They're undeniably fringe players and if Liverpool get that sort of money for both then it's astonishing business, in a good way.

Of course, it remains to be seen how accurate the report from The Express really is but, given Edwards's track history, would you bet against him picking up that kind of money? Us neither.

A general view as fans arrive outside of Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on January 14, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch