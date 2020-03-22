Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Dimitar Berbatov thinks Tottenham Hotspur 22-year-old 'exciting prospect'

Dimitar Berbatov #9 of Manchester United gets away from Andreas Hinkel #2 of Celtic F.C. during a friendly match at the Rogers Centre July 16, 2010 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Steven Bergwijn joined Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Dimitar Berbatov has raved about Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn to The Mirror.

The former Tottenham striker believes that the 22-year-old winger is an “exciting prospect”.

Berbatov told The Mirror about Bergwijn: “Steven Bergwijn started well and looks an ­exciting prospect. But I certainly ­expect ­Mourinho to spend.”

 

Stats

Bergwijn joined Tottenham from PSV in the January transfer window for a fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £25.4 million.

The winger joined Spurs amid much hype and expectation, and despite his injury, the youngster has made a good impact at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v PSV at the Stadium Feijenoord on December 15, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

According to WhoScored, the Netherlands international winger has scored two goals in five Premier League appearances for Spurs, and also played 90 minutes in the Champions League.

Before his move to Spurs in January, the winger scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie games for PSV, and he also played five times in the Europa League for the Dutch club, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches.

Spurs are still in the race for the Champions League places for the 2020-21 campaign.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur talks with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham...

