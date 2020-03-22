Club reportedly have a chance to thwart Liverpool’s transfer plan

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Marca, Paris Saint-Germain now have more time to convince Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract, amid reported interest from Liverpool.

It has been reported that Mbappe wanted to discuss a new deal with PSG only after the Euro 2020 finals.

With the competition having been postponed until 2021 due to the global health pandemic, it has given PSG some extra time to convince the France International to put pen to paper on a new contract.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing France international forward Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Merseyside outfit have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Mbappe is one of the best forwards on the planet and is already a world-class player.

While it remains to be seen if PSG sell the youngster in the summer transfer window, there is no doubt that the 21-year-old would be a stunning signing for Liverpool and would make their potent attacking unit even more frightening.