Club president tips figure to join Spanish giants despite rumoured fresh Spurs offer

Lyon club president Jean-Michel Aulas says he imagines reported Tottenham Hotspur target Florian Maurice joining Barcelona or Real Madrid should he move on, Sport.fr report.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Lyon’s head of recruitment.

According to L’Equpe, Spurs have made an offer for the 46-year-old alongside fellow French top-flight club Rennes.

Maurice is facing an uncertain future at Lyon following the arrival of Brazilian legend Juninho as sporting director of the Ligue 1 club.

Speaking to reporters, Jean-Michel Aulas can only envisage Maurice leaving for two clubs.

“I appreciate Florian Maurice so much, and he is so part of the history of Olympique Lyonnais, that I do not even imagine that he could go to another French club. And even if I don't imagine him leaving one day, if he has to leave one day, I imagine that he will leave for Barcelona or Real Madrid,” Aulas explained.

Tottenham seemingly look to change things up in their recruitment department.

Spurs were going through a difficult period prior to the Covid-19 football suspension.

Jose Mourinho’s side had scored just five goals in six games, crashing out of the Champions League and FA Cup while going three games without a win in the Premier League.

Spurs have struggled in the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, while big-money summer signing Tanguy Ndombele has come in for criticism.

Daniel Levy may be looking to shake things up at Spurs and targeting recruitment specialist Florian Maurice may be a sign of things to come.