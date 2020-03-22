Quick links

Club president tips figure to join Spanish giants despite rumoured fresh Spurs offer

Tom Thorogood
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Lyon’s head of recruitment Florian Maurice.

Lyon club president Jean-Michel Aulas says he imagines reported Tottenham Hotspur target Florian Maurice joining Barcelona or Real Madrid should he move on, Sport.fr report.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Lyon’s head of recruitment.

According to L’Equpe, Spurs have made an offer for the 46-year-old alongside fellow French top-flight club Rennes.

Maurice is facing an uncertain future at Lyon following the arrival of Brazilian legend Juninho as sporting director of the Ligue 1 club.

Speaking to reporters, Jean-Michel Aulas can only envisage Maurice leaving for two clubs.

“I appreciate Florian Maurice so much, and he is so part of the history of Olympique Lyonnais, that I do not even imagine that he could go to another French club. And even if I don't imagine him leaving one day, if he has to leave one day, I imagine that he will leave for Barcelona or Real Madrid,” Aulas explained.

 

Tottenham seemingly look to change things up in their recruitment department.

Spurs were going through a difficult period prior to the Covid-19 football suspension.

Jose Mourinho’s side had scored just five goals in six games, crashing out of the Champions League and FA Cup while going three games without a win in the Premier League.

Spurs have struggled in the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, while big-money summer signing Tanguy Ndombele has come in for criticism.

Daniel Levy may be looking to shake things up at Spurs and targeting recruitment specialist Florian Maurice may be a sign of things to come.

