Celtic reportedly want player Steven Gerrard was recommended to sign for Rangers

Aaron Hickey of Hearts celebrate at the final whistle during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Aaron Hickey.

A dejected Aaron Hickey of Hearts during the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic have revived interest in Aaron Hickey, who was on the radar of Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers, according to the same publication.

The Scottish Sun claimed in October 2019 that Rangers sporting sporting director Ross Wilson wanted to sign Hickey from Heart of Midlothian in the January transfer window.

It was reported that Wilson was going to recommend to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to make a £2 million move for the 17-year-old defender.

 

Nothing materialised, and Hickey is still at Hearts, but The Scottish Sun has now reported that Celtic want to secure the services of the teenager in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace in the Premier League in England are also reported to be keeping tabs on the Scotland Under-17 international.

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

The report has claimed that Hearts asking their players to take a 50% pay-cut has raised the possibility of a bargain deal or even a free transfer.

The Scottish Sun reported in January that Celtic and Palace wanted to sign the defender, but again no move happened.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hickey has scored one goal in 22 Scottish Premiership matches for Hearts this season.

Jake Mulraney of Hearts (23) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Andy Irving and Aaron Hickey during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

