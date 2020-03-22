Celtic reportedly want player Steven Gerrard was recommended to sign for Rangers

Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Aaron Hickey.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic have revived interest in Aaron Hickey, who was on the radar of Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers, according to the same publication.

The Scottish Sun claimed in October 2019 that Rangers sporting sporting director Ross Wilson wanted to sign Hickey from Heart of Midlothian in the January transfer window.

Subscribe

It was reported that Wilson was going to recommend to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to make a £2 million move for the 17-year-old defender.

Nothing materialised, and Hickey is still at Hearts, but The Scottish Sun has now reported that Celtic want to secure the services of the teenager in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace in the Premier League in England are also reported to be keeping tabs on the Scotland Under-17 international.

The report has claimed that Hearts asking their players to take a 50% pay-cut has raised the possibility of a bargain deal or even a free transfer.

The Scottish Sun reported in January that Celtic and Palace wanted to sign the defender, but again no move happened.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hickey has scored one goal in 22 Scottish Premiership matches for Hearts this season.