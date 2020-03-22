'I wouldn't want him going anywhere': League 2 boss picks between Liverpool's front three

Liverpool are two wins away from winning the Premier League title.

Boyhood Liverpool fan Ryan Lowe has claimed that if he had to pick then he wouldn't want Roberto Firmino to go 'anywhere' from Jurgen Klopp's front three, as he told The Debate (20/03/20).

Liverpool's front three - Sadio Mane, Firmino and Mo Salah are arguably the best front three in the world, as they are two wins away from guiding the club to the Premier League title.

Whilst Mane and Salah are the ones who are on the goals sheet more often than not, their Brazilian teammate is the underrated figure between the trio.

Plymouth manager, Lowe, who is a Liverpool fan, was asked which player he wouldn't want to lose out of the Merseyside giants front line.

"I wouldn't want to lose any of them if I am honest with you," Lowe told Sky Sports. "But I think it would have to be Mane or Salah because Firmino, he's the link-up player, he creates the goals and he's sliding them in.

"But listen, I wouldn't like to lose any of them. But if one of them did move on eventually then Bobby Firmino is the link in that. I wouldn't want him to go anywhere."

Whilst Liverpool fans wouldn't want to lose or replace a Mane or a Salah, a player like a Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho would be able to produce the goods just like Klopp's current duo.

But there aren't many players in the footballing world who could do what Firmino provides for the champions-elect, especially off the ball.

His ability to cause havoc for an opposition defence by his one-touch football or just by his movement is something which is very underrated and is now being appreciated by many.