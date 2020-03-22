Quick links

Agent appears to rule out 14-assist Everton target returning to Merseyside this summer

Luis Alberto of SS Lazio
Ex-Liverpool playmaker Luis Alberto has been linked with Everton.

The agent of Lazio playmaker Luis Alberto has told Marca that a new contract is in the offing amid links with a move to Everton.

Alberto, 27, was once on the books at Liverpool, spending three years with the Reds having joined from Sevilla back in 2013.

With just 12 appearances for Liverpool, Alberto was a forgotten man at Anfield, and little was made of his 2016 exit to Lazio.

 

Yet since then, the Spaniard has become a star playmaker in Italy, and has racked up 14 assists this season as well as five goals.

Corriere Della Sera recently reported that Everton would like to bring Alberto back to Merseyside in a stunning move, which would actually earn Liverpool big money thanks to a 30% sell-on clause.

That seems like an unlikely move given the money Lazio would demand, but Carlo Ancelotti knows Alberto from Italian football, and Everton may seek a new playmaker with Gylfi Sigurdsson fading fast.

Now though, agent Alvaro Torres has suggested that Alberto is enjoying his time in Serie A, and now wants to agree a new deal with Lazio – seemingly ruling out a potential move to Everton.

“Yes! Last year he was one of the best players in Serie A and this year he's the best,” said Torres. “We're happy and speaking to him a lot and want to agree a renewal,” he added.

