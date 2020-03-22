£8m ‘outstanding’ player’s favourite game heartbreaker for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Liverpool in the Champions League final last season.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has picked the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur as the best game he has been involved in, as quoted on Twitter.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got the better of Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid in the final of the Champions League on June 1, 2029.

Scotland international left-back Robertson - who cost Liverpool £8 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Hull City, as reported on BBC Sport - played in that game, and has said that it was the best match that he has been involved in.

The 26-year-old - who was described as “outstanding” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in September 2019, as quoted in The Daily Record - has also mentioned the Reds’ 4-3 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on January 14, 2018.

For a neutral probably the 4-3 game against Man City. For me of course the Spurs game in June. https://t.co/UtElBfaQLc — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Robertson has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the process.

The left-back has also scored one goal in eight Champions League matches for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.