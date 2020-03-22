£8m ‘outstanding’ player’s favourite game heartbreaker for Tottenham Hotspur

Quick links

James Milner congratulates team-mate Andrew Robertson of Liverpool after his cross is turned in by Steve Cook to make it 3-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and...
Tottenham Hotspur lost against Liverpool in the Champions League final last season.

Andrew Robertson in action during a Scotland Training Session at Hampden Park on November 19, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has picked the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur as the best game he has been involved in, as quoted on Twitter.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got the better of Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid in the final of the Champions League on June 1, 2029.

Scotland international left-back Robertson - who cost Liverpool £8 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Hull City, as reported on BBC Sport - played in that game, and has said that it was the best match that he has been involved in.

 

The 26-year-old - who was described as “outstanding” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in September 2019, as quoted in The Daily Record - has also mentioned the Reds’ 4-3 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on January 14, 2018.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Robertson has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the process.

The left-back has also scored one goal in eight Champions League matches for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Napoli at BT Murrayfield on July 28, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

