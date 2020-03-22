Quick links

Rangers

38-year-old rips into Rangers attacker, says Gerrard will bin him

Shane Callaghan
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Florian Kamberi is only at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers' Albanian forward Florian Kamberi (L) vies for the ball with Leverkusen's German defender Jonathan Tah during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between...

Ian Murray has questioned Rangers' decision to sign Florian Kamberi and said he'd be shocked if Steven Gerrard keeps him at Ibrox.

Jermain Defoe's injury forced the Gers into the transfer market in January and Kamberi was signed on a half-season loan from Hibernian.

Subscribe

The 25-year-old has netted only one goal across nine appearances for Rangers all competitions so far.

In Kamberi's defence, he has had a few starring cameos, including in the Europa League, but Murray, who spent two years at Ibrox, told The Record that he can't see Gerrard signing him on a permanent basis once the transfer window opens.

 

He said: "I was surprised they went for him and I’ll be even more surprised if they want to keep him. I don’t think he has shown enough in the games I’ve seen him in.

"To be the main striker at Rangers you need to be a real top-level player. Kamberi would always be a back-up to someone else at that club."

The problem for Kamberi is that he might've burned his bridges back in Edinburgh, after describing Rangers as a dream move.

That comment angered Hibs boss Jack Ross and a lot of fans of the Leith club and if the light Blues don't keep him, what happens? Time will tell.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian and Newcastle United at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch