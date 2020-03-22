38-year-old rips into Rangers attacker, says Gerrard will bin him

Florian Kamberi is only at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Ian Murray has questioned Rangers' decision to sign Florian Kamberi and said he'd be shocked if Steven Gerrard keeps him at Ibrox.

Jermain Defoe's injury forced the Gers into the transfer market in January and Kamberi was signed on a half-season loan from Hibernian.

Subscribe

The 25-year-old has netted only one goal across nine appearances for Rangers all competitions so far.

In Kamberi's defence, he has had a few starring cameos, including in the Europa League, but Murray, who spent two years at Ibrox, told The Record that he can't see Gerrard signing him on a permanent basis once the transfer window opens.

He said: "I was surprised they went for him and I’ll be even more surprised if they want to keep him. I don’t think he has shown enough in the games I’ve seen him in.

"To be the main striker at Rangers you need to be a real top-level player. Kamberi would always be a back-up to someone else at that club."

The problem for Kamberi is that he might've burned his bridges back in Edinburgh, after describing Rangers as a dream move.

That comment angered Hibs boss Jack Ross and a lot of fans of the Leith club and if the light Blues don't keep him, what happens? Time will tell.