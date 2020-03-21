What time does Half Life Alyx come out on Steam? Release time and preload news!

Everything you must know about the release time for when Half Life Alyx is scheduled to come out on Steam, as well as news concerning the option to preload.

Half Life Alyx comes out on March 23rd meaning fans will soon be able to enjoy the prequel set before the events of Half Life 2. This is great news because it's the newest instalment in the revered series for over ten-years, and - for those of you who just cannot wait any longer - here you'll discover the release time for when it is scheduled to out on Steam.

However, before you commit to purchasing Half Life Alyx, you first need to ensure that you have the proper tools available to play it thanks to the impending experience being VR-only. With it being a Virtual Reality title only (which sucks for those who don't enjoy such experiences), you'll need to ensure that you have a compatible VR headset before you go spending £40 on a game you may not be able to play.

Provided your equipment is all in tip-top condition and compatible, below you'll discover when you can preload and what time it is scheduled to come out on Steam.

STEAM: How to crossplay Borderlands 3 with Epic Games Store

How to preload Half Life Alyx

You can now preload Half Life Alyx on Steam.

In order to preload, you'll need to buy Half Life Alyx on Steam for the current price of £41.84 (-10% discount from £46.49).

Again, before committing to a purchase, ensure that your VR headset is compatible, and also make sure that you have enough space on your PC to download it and that your system meets the minimum requirements.

What is the download size for Half Life Alyx?

The download size for Half Life Alyx is 48GB.

However, while 48GB is the download size, Half Life Alyx is predicted to be 67GB when installed.

As for its minimum system requirements, you can find them below:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 - 6GB VRAM

What time does Half Life Alyx come out on Steam?

The release time for when Half Life Alyx comes out on Steam is 17:00 GMT on March 23rd.

As for elsewhere, the Half Life Alyx release time is 10:00 PST and 13:00 EST.

You won't play the game before the aforementioned times, so it's good news that we don't have too long a wait.

COD WARZONE: How to fix installation progress 0

However, if the clocking is ticking along too slowly, you can pass the time waiting for Half Life Alyx by playing the Half Life series for free until launch day.