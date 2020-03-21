What player reportedly wants to do amid his club’s stance and Arsenal desire

Arsenal have been linked with Thomas Partey.

According to AS, Thomas Partey is open to listening to offers amid interest from Arsenal.

The Telegraph has claimed of interest in the 26-year-old defensive midfielder from Arsenal.

AS has now stated that the Ghana international midfielder is willing to listen to offers, with Goal.com reporting that Atletico want to extend his current contract and want to raise his release clause from €50 million (£46.2 million) to €100 million (£92.39 million).

Stats

According to WhoScored, Partey has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Atletico so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The defensive midfielder has also scored one goal and provided one assist in eight Champions League matches for the Spanish club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Potential Arsenal move

Partey is a very good player who is ready to make a move to a big club in the Premier League.

Arsenal are a massive club, but the Gunners may not finish in the Champions League places next season.

Perhaps Partey should wait until the season is over before making a decision on his future.