What is on Sky Sports Football today? Soccer Saturday, Soccer AM and replacement content explained

With the Premier League season postponed until April 30, what is on Sky Sports Football today?

The current uncertainty across the UK has had a huge impact on the domestic football season.

The Premier League was initially slow to react, planning a weekend of matches before the international break despite the fact that other major divisions across Europe were being shut down.

Premier League action was initially suspended until April 3, but after a meeting on Thursday, it was decided that there will be no games in the English top flight until April 30 - at the earliest.

The next question to answer is whether the current campaign can resume again at some point, with Liverpool on the verge of being crowned champions; 25 points clear but not quite there yet.

There are also issues to be resolved at the bottom of the table, with regards who is relegated as well as in the Championship, where Leeds United and West Brom lead the way at present.

The suspension of Premier League football also creates an issue for Sky Sports. They own most of the rights for the live matches, so in its absence, what is on Sky Sports Football today?

Sky Sports presenter and pundit Micah Richards before the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 9, 2020

What is on Sky Sports Football today?

With no Premier League or EFL action to show, Sky are dipping into their archives.

They are showing episodes of Football's Greatest, Football Countdowns, Football Years, EFL's Greatest and SPFL's Greatest in the morning.

The schedule moves on to EFL highlights in the afternoon, with play-off action from the past taking centre stage as the evening comes into view.

On Sky Sports Premier League, Premier League Reviews from previous gameweeks through the season are on for a great deal of the day.

Sky Sports Presenter Kelly Dalglish with Pundits Shola Ameobi (l) and Jamie Redknapp during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion

What's on Sky Sports Football instead of Soccer AM?

Soccer AM usually starts at 10:30am, across a range of Sky Sports channels.

At that time on Sky Sports Football, a review of the Championship season in 2014/15, when Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich were promoted to the Premier League will be aired.

On Sky Sports Premier League at the same time, Premier League Years - a staple favourite of football fans - will be shown, reviewing last season's titanic title tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Sky have a host of content stacked up and while football fans will miss their weekend favourites, there's still enough to be watched.

What's on Sky Sports Football instead of Soccer Saturday?

Soccer Saturday, presented by Jeff Stelling, who is usually joined by Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Matt Le Tissier and Phil Thompson, is another cult fan favourite.

It usually covers all the action up and down the country at 3pm on a Saturday but an absence of live games means it's off the air.

Sky Sports Football has EFL Highlights packages on filling the time when it would usually be on, with Sky Sports Premier League airing the aforementioned reviews.

Sky Sports News also usually shows Soccer Saturday, but will be screening their rolling news updates on the channel instead.