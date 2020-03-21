West Ham could miss out on £17m ace after reported failed offer

West Ham United have been linked with River Plate’s Gonzalo Montiel.

West Ham United could now miss out on River Plate’s Gonzalo Montiel after claims he wants to move to Spain, ABC Sevilla report.

The Hammers were heavily linked with a move for Montiel in January.

ABC Sevilla claim West Ham saw an offer of around £9 million turned down.

AS Argentina say the defender has a release clause near to £17 million and the Buenos Aires based club is seeking the full fee.

Montiel is regarded as one of the pearls of River Plate alongside Lucas Martinez Quarta.

The 23-year-old played a key role in the club’s 2018 Copa Libertadores triumph where River Plate defeated city rivals Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Montiel, who can play either at central defence or at right-back, is a full Argentina international and is seemingly ready to make the move to Europe.

West Ham have had problems at right-back all season.

Pablo Zabaleta is now 35, while Ryan Fredericks has struggled to make an impact.

West Ham’s 50 goals conceded one of the worst in the Premier League.

But their chances of signing Montiel now appear slim. ABC Sevilla claim the player is keen to secure a move to Spain for nationality purposes, while Real Betis and Valencia have emerged as potential destinations.