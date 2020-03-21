Tottenham should sign £17.5m striker sensation who rejected Arsenal move – Our View

Tottenham Hotspur must sign a new striker this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur must look at signing a new striker this summer and former Arsenal target Myron Boadu ticks all the boxes.

The 19-year-old has been in excellent form for AZ Alkmaar this season.

Before the Covid-19 suspension, many onlookers in Holland were tipping Boadu for an end-of-season top honour after his breakthrough campaign.

The striker has posted 19 goals and eight assists in all competitions this term.

According to 90Min, fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are keen on him. Calciomercato, meanwhile, claim Alkmaar value him at £17.5 million amid AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen interest.

The Holland international is showing plenty of potential – one which Spurs’ rivals Arsenal seemingly saw prior to him joining the AZ first team back in 2017.

In an interview quoted by Goal, Boadu admits turning down a move to the Gunners:

“I’m playing in the first team now. I don’t know if that would have been the case at Arsenal, where I would play with boys of my own age, which didn’t appeal to me. I never regretted rejecting those clubs,” he said.

Spurs need an alternative upfront.

Tottenham have struggled in Harry Kane’s absence with injury. Spurs crashed out of the Champions League and the FA Cup, while they are winless in their last three Premier League games.

Five goals scored in Tottenham’s last six games in all competitions.

Evidently the injuries to Kane and Son Heung-Min have been detrimental. But the lack of options in reserve is a real concern and must be addressed.

Boadu, aside from his goals, his quick, strong and direct. He would give Spurs a different option, and if reports are true, he could be available for a bargain fee.