‘Time to cash in’: Claims £7.5m reported Saints and West Ham target will be sold

Southampton and West Ham United have been linked with Joakim Maehle.

According to Voetbal Nieuws, Genk may decide the summer is the right time to cash in on reported Southampton and West Ham United target Joakhim Maehle.

The Denmark U21 international is a star player for the Belgian side.

Maehle helped Genk win the title last season, prompting Premier League interest in the talented right-back.

The Daily Star claim West Ham United were keen on Maehle, while Dezondag name Southampton and even Manchester United as taking an interest.

Genk haven’t been afraid to cash in on their talents when the time is right.

Mbwana Samatta joined Aston Villa in January for £8.5 million (BBC), while Sheffield United signed in a club record deal around the £22 million mark (BBC).

Speaking to Dezondag, the fullback dubbed Genk’s ‘Forrest Gump’ spoke of his disappointment at missing out on a January move.

Voetbal Primeur claim the Belgian club value Maehle at £7.5 million.

The 22-year-old has a contract at Genk until 2023. He has posted four assists this season, while facing Liverpool twice in the Champions League.

West Ham must look at strengthening their defensive options this summer.

The Hammers have conceded a whopping 50 Premier League goals this season. At right-back, they are relying on 35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta and the inconsistent Ryan Fredericks.

Maehle could solve a big problem this summer. However, Southampton may pose strong competition with the Saints vastly improving under Ralph Hasenhuttl.