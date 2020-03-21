Quick links

Southampton

West Ham United

Premier League

‘Time to cash in’: Claims £7.5m reported Saints and West Ham target will be sold

Tom Thorogood
Naby Keita of Liverpool battles with Joakim Maehle of Genk during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 5, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southampton and West Ham United have been linked with Joakim Maehle.

Joakim Maehle Pedersen forward of Genk battles for the ball with Taiwo Awoniyi midfielder of Mouscron during the Jupiler Pro League match between and R.E. Mouscron on January 26, 2019 in...

According to Voetbal Nieuws, Genk may decide the summer is the right time to cash in on reported Southampton and West Ham United target Joakhim Maehle.

The Denmark U21 international is a star player for the Belgian side.

Maehle helped Genk win the title last season, prompting Premier League interest in the talented right-back.

The Daily Star claim West Ham United were keen on Maehle, while Dezondag name Southampton and even Manchester United as taking an interest.

Genk haven’t been afraid to cash in on their talents when the time is right.

Mbwana Samatta joined Aston Villa in January for £8.5 million (BBC), while Sheffield United signed in a club record deal around the £22 million mark (BBC).

 

Speaking to Dezondag, the fullback dubbed Genk’s ‘Forrest Gump’ spoke of his disappointment at missing out on a January move.

Voetbal Primeur claim the Belgian club value Maehle at £7.5 million.

The 22-year-old has a contract at Genk until 2023. He has posted four assists this season, while facing Liverpool twice in the Champions League.

West Ham must look at strengthening their defensive options this summer.

The Hammers have conceded a whopping 50 Premier League goals this season. At right-back, they are relying on 35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta and the inconsistent Ryan Fredericks.

Maehle could solve a big problem this summer. However, Southampton may pose strong competition with the Saints vastly improving under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Joakim Maehle Pedersen forward of Genk in action during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and KAA Gent on December 26, 2018 in Genk, Belgium, 26

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch