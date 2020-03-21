Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘Sign him up now’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans buzzing after today’s new report

Subhankar Mondal
Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Schalke 04 at Commerzbank-Arena on November...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic (C) of Frankfurt celebrates with team mates Obite N'Dicka and David Abraham after the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Commerzbank-Arena...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Luka Jovic.

According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will be offered to Tottenham and Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

 

The 22-year-old striker is valued at £50 million and joined Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019.

The Spanish and European giants are “furious” with the youngster for leaving self-isolation last week to fly home to Serbia, according to the report, which has added that the youngster has said “sorry” for breaking quarantine rules.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Jovic.

Below are some of the best comments:

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid looks dejected after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Real Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on December 11,...

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Jovic has failed to make a huge impact at Madrid, and the youngster may not find it easy next season to establish himself in the first team.

A move to Tottenham on loan for the 2020-21 campaign would make sense for the striker, and it would also be smart of the North London outfit to land him on a loan deal.

Harry Kane is the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, who need an able back-up.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid shooting to goal during the Copa del Rey round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch