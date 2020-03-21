‘Sign him up now’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans buzzing after today’s new report

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Luka Jovic.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Luka Jovic.

According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will be offered to Tottenham and Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker is valued at £50 million and joined Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019.

The Spanish and European giants are “furious” with the youngster for leaving self-isolation last week to fly home to Serbia, according to the report, which has added that the youngster has said “sorry” for breaking quarantine rules.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Jovic.

Below are some of the best comments:

Illl take him — Apollo (@ayotunde_ojo1) March 21, 2020

Sign him up now.. proper player. — Graeme (@graeme_milner) March 21, 2020

I would be all over that — Ian Meadows (@ianmeds86) March 21, 2020

Would love him but i find it hard to believe he will be willing to come. He will be playing the same role at spurs as he is for real madrid — Josh (@josh_wiggan) March 21, 2020

His wages are too big he is getting 300k per week I don't think we can sign him — yacine ff (@FfYacine) March 21, 2020

Snap him up. Take advantage of this “special relationship” — kev_simmonds (@SimmondsKev) March 21, 2020

He would cut it up in English football. And we wouldn’t suffer ‘Kane injury anxiety’ all the bloody time — Ralph Farrugia (@ralphfarrugia) March 21, 2020

Give Madrid 5 pounds and a pack of tea if they’re that desperate to offload him — Mr. Lender (@AryehLender) March 21, 2020

Saw the Real Madrid logo, saw the name Luka, and got excited ‍♀️ — Lauren Richier (@ldrichier) March 21, 2020

or he can play as second striker like Dele — Ashish Bhavsar (@ashishFF) March 21, 2020

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Jovic has failed to make a huge impact at Madrid, and the youngster may not find it easy next season to establish himself in the first team.

A move to Tottenham on loan for the 2020-21 campaign would make sense for the striker, and it would also be smart of the North London outfit to land him on a loan deal.

Harry Kane is the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, who need an able back-up.