Reported chance for Tottenham Hotspur to sign striker compared to Luis Suarez

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with Luka Jovic.

According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will be offered to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker is rated at £50 million and joined Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019.

The Spanish and European giants are “furious” with the youngster for leaving self-isolation last week to fly home to Serbia, according to the report, which has added that the youngster has said “sorry” for breaking quarantine rules.

 

Stats

Jovic has failed to make a huge impact at Madrid this season and has struggled for regular playing time at Los Blancos.

The striker has made four starts and 11 substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also made one start and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for Madrid this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Big comparison

Former Serbia manager Mladen Krstajic has compared Jovic to ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez before.

Bundesliga.com quotes Krstajic as saying about Jovic: “He’s a classic goal-getter with great control of the ball and a good understanding of the game. I’d probably compare him to Luis Suarez.”

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

