Report: What Lo Celso’s ex-teammate thinks about potential Tottenham Hotspur transfer

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Loren Moron.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Real Betis striker Loren Moron is tempted to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the 26-year-old striker - a former teammate of Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso - is also open to joining Italian club Napoli.

The report in the Spanish publication has added that although Betis are not keen on selling the Spaniard, they will cash in on him at the right offer.

Stats

Moron has made 16 starts and 10 substitute appearances in La Liga for Betis so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored six goals in 33 league matches, and provided one assist in six Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Moron made 12 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Betis, scoring seven goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Need for a striker

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, but Tottenham need to add in another player in that department to play as back-up and to compete with the England international.