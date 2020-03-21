Report: No talks between Leeds United and soon-to-be free agent

Gaetano Berardi is out of contract at Leeds United at the end of the season.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have not opened talks with Gaetano Berardi over a new contract.

The defender is out of contract at Leeds at the end of June 2020, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Stats

Berardi has made 11 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 31-year-old made 12 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

In 2017-18, the defender made 29 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, while in 2016-17, he played 26 times in the Championship, according to WhoScored.

New contract for Gaetano Berardi?

While Berardi has done well when he has played this season, it would make sense for Leeds to wait until the end of the campaign before holding contract talks.

After all, with the season now suspended until April 30, it is not clear which division the west Yorkshire outfit will be in for the 2020-21 campaign.