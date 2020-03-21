Report: Liverpool close to securing new deals for £142m duo

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are reportedly in contract talks.

According to 90Min, Liverpool are close to securing new contracts for star players Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The report claims the Reds have been in talks with the duo for some time, but now they are close to penning new long-term contracts at Anfield.

Van Dijk arrived on Merseyside from Southampton for £75 million (BBC).

The Holland international’s current deal runs until 2023. However, his fabulous performances have prompted some to worry over his future at the club.

The 28-year-old has helped lead Liverpool to two successive Champions League titles while the Reds will win the Premier League this season – whenever the season is finally concluded.

Van Dijk’s role last term saw him come second in the Balon d’Or voting behind Lionel Messi.

But just as important is Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson.

The Brazil international joined the Reds from AS Roma for £67 million in 2018 (BBC).

Alisson’s recent absence through injury has hurt the Reds with back-up Adrian at fault for a key goal during Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Alisson has all the necessary qualities to be regarded as the world’s best goalkeeper – excellent shot-stopping, aerial command and brilliant with the ball at his feet.

Tying the duo down to new deals with be a show of strength on Liverpool’s part and a statement of intent toward long-term success.