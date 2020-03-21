Quick links

Leicester City

Premier League

Report: Leicester City competing with Manchester City for forward

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of The King Power Stadium during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Leicester, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Ali Akman.

A general view of The King Power Stadium during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Leicester, England.

According to Fotospor, Leicester City and Manchester City are interested in signing Ali Akman from Bursaspor in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Turkish publication that Leicester scouts have been following the 17-year-old forward closely.

The Foxes could make an offer for the teenager soon, according to the report.

 

The report has added that Leicester’s Premier League rivals Manchester City are also interested in securing the services of the teenager.

Akman have caught the eye of defending Premier League champions City, who could send him out on loan if they sign him this summer, according to the report, which has added of interest in him from Fenerbahce.

A general view of The King Power Stadium during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Leicester,...

Leicester City or Manchester City?

While Leicester are an ambitious club, City are likely to be more attractive appealing to Akman.

True, it is going to be hard for the forward to establish himself in the City first team, working with a world-class manager in Pep Guardiola could be too tempting for him.

A general view of the Kjng Power Stadium before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at the King Power Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Leicester, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch