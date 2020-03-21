Report: Leicester City competing with Manchester City for forward

Leicester City and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Ali Akman.

According to Fotospor, Leicester City and Manchester City are interested in signing Ali Akman from Bursaspor in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Turkish publication that Leicester scouts have been following the 17-year-old forward closely.

The Foxes could make an offer for the teenager soon, according to the report.

The report has added that Leicester’s Premier League rivals Manchester City are also interested in securing the services of the teenager.

Akman have caught the eye of defending Premier League champions City, who could send him out on loan if they sign him this summer, according to the report, which has added of interest in him from Fenerbahce.

Leicester City or Manchester City?

While Leicester are an ambitious club, City are likely to be more attractive appealing to Akman.

True, it is going to be hard for the forward to establish himself in the City first team, working with a world-class manager in Pep Guardiola could be too tempting for him.