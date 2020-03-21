Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Report: Good news for Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jean-Kevin Augustin joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the January transfer window.

Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has recovered from his injury.

The striker, signed on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until summer of 2020, had been on the sidelines with a muscle injury before football was suspended due to the global health pandemic, as reported by The Express.

The report in The Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that the Frenchman has recovered from his strain and is injury free at the moment.

 

Match fitness

With no training going on at the moment and uncertainty over whether the season will resume after April 30, it must be quite tough for Augustin.

The 22-year-old has failed to do much of note during his time at Leeds so far, and the youngster will be determined to turn on the style in the remaining matches and help the Whites clinch automatic promotion from the Premier League.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment and will be determined to get the job done once the season resumes.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch