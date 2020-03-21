Quick links

Report: Everton target described as ‘extraordinary’ has made a decision

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 4, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Everton have been linked with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan at the end of the serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on May 13, 2018 in Bergamo, Italy.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Everton and Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma has decided to leave AC Milan at the end of the season.

It has been reported by the Italian publication that Everton and United are interested in securing the services of Donnarumma from Milan in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that the 21-year-old goalkeeper has decided to leave the Serie A outfit this summer, with his current contract at the Serie A outfit running out in the summer of 2021.

 

Good signing for Everton?

Jordan Pickford is the first-choice goalkeeper at Everton at the moment, and the England international is very good.

However, Pickford does make costly errors from to time, and Donnarumma would be an upgrade on him.

The Italy international has been playing first-team football since he was a teenager, and the 21-year-old would be a superb signing for the Toffees, not just for now, but in the long run as well.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan salutes the fans at the end of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 10, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Huge praise

In February 2017, Italy legend Dino Zoff raved about Donnarumma, and was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo: “I see him even better than myself. He’s doing extraordinary things, his future is open to a fabulous career.

"Donnarumma's start really gives great hope, my only advice for him is that he remains humble and tries to improve, especially in his technical ability as some goalkeepers forget about [working on] it. For now, the outlook looks really great."

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy looks on prior to the training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on May 30, 2018 in Florence, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

