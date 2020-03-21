Report: Everton target described as ‘extraordinary’ has made a decision

Everton have been linked with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Everton and Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma has decided to leave AC Milan at the end of the season.

It has been reported by the Italian publication that Everton and United are interested in securing the services of Donnarumma from Milan in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that the 21-year-old goalkeeper has decided to leave the Serie A outfit this summer, with his current contract at the Serie A outfit running out in the summer of 2021.

Good signing for Everton?

Jordan Pickford is the first-choice goalkeeper at Everton at the moment, and the England international is very good.

However, Pickford does make costly errors from to time, and Donnarumma would be an upgrade on him.

The Italy international has been playing first-team football since he was a teenager, and the 21-year-old would be a superb signing for the Toffees, not just for now, but in the long run as well.

Huge praise

In February 2017, Italy legend Dino Zoff raved about Donnarumma, and was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo: “I see him even better than myself. He’s doing extraordinary things, his future is open to a fabulous career.

"Donnarumma's start really gives great hope, my only advice for him is that he remains humble and tries to improve, especially in his technical ability as some goalkeepers forget about [working on] it. For now, the outlook looks really great."