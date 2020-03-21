Quick links

Report: Everton planning summer move for a player Jurgen Klopp described as ‘real warrior’

Subhankar Mondal
Everton are reportedly interested in Ciro Immobile.

Ciro Immobile of Lazio during the Serie A match between Lazio and Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 7 October 2018.

According to 90min.com, Everton are interested in signing Ciro Immobile from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to add a striker to his squad for the 2020-21 campaign and beyond and is planning a move for Immobile.

 

Immobile has been on the books of Lazio since 2016 and has been a big success for the club.

According to WhoScored, the striker has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Serie A matches so far this season.

The 30-year-old has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Lazio this campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Italy international scored 15 goals and provided six assists in the league, and scored one goal and provided four assists in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Ciro Immobile of SS Lazio reacts during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico on December 29, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

Praise from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp worked with Immobile at Borussia Dortmund, and the German boss raved about the former Juventus striker.

Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying about Immobile on June 3, 2014: "He is a powerhouse who can play in several positions and he played a big role in many team goals and played in the continuously intense Italian football.

“He can, will and must still improve in many areas and we want to help him. He is a real warrior. I used that correctly. He has chosen us over many other clubs and he is thrilled to join Borussia Dortmund."

