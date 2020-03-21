Report details strict Bielsa instructions to maintain remarkable Leeds fitness levels

Leeds United’s players are being put through their paces.

According to the Daily Star, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has put his squad under a strict regime in a bid to keep up their remarkable fitness levels.

The Whites boss is renowned for his eccentric methods in a bid for perfection.

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine games remaining.

The current Covid-19 suspension, however, could prove to be a spanner in the works for Leeds’ quest for promotion as football comes to a halt.

Bielsa’s side are without doubt among the most hardworking in the league. Leeds press and run so hard off the ball they often wear their opponents down.

But with Championship football not penned in to return until April 30, there are fears players’ fitness levels could drop and a key ingredient of Leeds’ success removed.

Bilesa, however, is reportedly doing his utmost to make sure that doesn’t happen.

According to the Daily Star, the Argentine has organized for his staff to deliver cycling machines and weights to players who are self-isolating from the virus.

Moreover, all players are required to weigh in at the start of the day with results clocked by head of fitness Benoit Delaval, while their diet is being regulated and altered by nutritionist Nessan Costello to reduce carbohydrates as a result of less cardiovascular work taking place.

Leeds certainly aren’t letting up. They are so close to a return to the Premier League, and it appears Bielsa isn’t allowing anything to stand in their way.