Report: Club have found replacement for £23m Tottenham and Everton target

Countless Premier League clubs reportedly want Marseille's Ligue 1 star Morgan Sanson, including Southampton, West Ham and Aston Villa.

All the signs point to Morgan Sanson bidding an emotional farewell to Marseille this summer.

Just 24 hours after Le10Sport claimed that the midfielder’s price-tag had been dropped to £23 million, one year on from the Ligue 1 giants' decision to reject a £33 million bid from West Ham United, it seems that Sanson’s replacement has been lined up.

And this is good news for a host of Premier League clubs who have identified this ‘all-action’ playmaker with ‘several lungs’ as a potential summer signing.

Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and long-term suitors West Ham are interested, according to The Express. So too are Aston Villa and Leicester City, as reported by Jeunes Footeaux.

Sanson’s desire to play European football next season obviously hands the likes of Leicester and Spurs an advantage over their relegation-threatened rivals, with reports suggesting the former Montpellier talisman is likely to turn his nose up at the prospect of swapping the Stade Velodrome for Villa Park.

Now, finding a successor for one of France’s most influential playmakers will be easier said than done – but Marseille do have an idea in mind. It revolves around 23-year-old Boca Juniors starlet Jorman Campuzano, according to BuzzSport.

As we said, all signs are pointing to Sanson’s imminent departure.