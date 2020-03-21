Quick links

Report claims West Ham United have been scouting £37m player this season

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Andres Guardado of Real Betis, Sergio Canales of Real Betis, Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, Lorenzo Moron of Real Betis, Alex Moreno of Real Betis, Emerson of Real Betis, Sidnei of...
West Ham United have been linked with Alex Moreno.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis Balompie in action during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 08, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

According to Grada 3, West Ham United are interested in signing Alex Moreno from Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham have watched the left-back several times in action this season.

Estadio Deportivo has claimed of interest in the 26-year-old from clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga, and has added that the Spaniard - who can also operate as a winger - has a release clause of €40 million (£36.96 million).

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Moreno has made 20 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Betis so far this season, providing four assists in the process.

Last season, the left-back scored one goal and provided one assist in 36 appearance in the league for Rayo Vallecano, according to WhoScored.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020 in Sevilla Spain

Relegation worries

Football in England is suspended until April 30, and when the season resumes, West Ham will be fighting for survival in the Premier League.

David Moyes’s side are 16th in the league table at the moment with 27 points from 29 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth.

Alex Moreno of Real Betis looks on prior to the Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Mestalla on February 29, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

