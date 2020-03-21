Report claims West Ham United have been scouting £37m player this season

West Ham United have been linked with Alex Moreno.

According to Grada 3, West Ham United are interested in signing Alex Moreno from Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham have watched the left-back several times in action this season.

Estadio Deportivo has claimed of interest in the 26-year-old from clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga, and has added that the Spaniard - who can also operate as a winger - has a release clause of €40 million (£36.96 million).

Stats

According to WhoScored, Moreno has made 20 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Betis so far this season, providing four assists in the process.

Last season, the left-back scored one goal and provided one assist in 36 appearance in the league for Rayo Vallecano, according to WhoScored.

Relegation worries

Football in England is suspended until April 30, and when the season resumes, West Ham will be fighting for survival in the Premier League.

David Moyes’s side are 16th in the league table at the moment with 27 points from 29 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth.