Report claims assist king’s preference amid Liverpool interest

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus target Jadon Sancho wants to get his future sorted by July.

It has been reported that Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho is wanted by Liverpool, United and Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that the former Manchester City prospect wants to get his future sorted by July.

The 19-year-old also has moving to the Premier League as the "number one goal", it has been claimed.

Boost for Liverpool

Sancho’s preference interest in returning to the Premier League is a boost to Liverpool’s chances of securing the services of the winger.

It remains to be seen if the Reds are willing to pay the huge transfer fee that Dortmund will surely demand for the England international.

Assist king



According to WhoScored, Sancho has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in the process.

The England international has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the teenage winger scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in the league, and scored one goal and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.