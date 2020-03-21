Quick links

Report claims 6ft emerging player now on Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s radar

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Sport, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the 17-year-old midfielder.

 

The report has compared the youngster to former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

It has been claimed that the youngster - who starts at 6 feet and is having a breakthrough season - likes the Premier League and could cost as much as €50 million (£46.2 million), but he is also happy with Barcelona’s interest.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - August 10: Eduardo Camavinga #18 of Rennes during the Montpellier Vs Stade Rennes, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on August 10th 2019 in...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Camavinga has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Rennes so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

The teenager also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the French club this campaign, while in 2018-19, he made four starts and three substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.

Rennes are third in the Ligue 1 table at the moment with 50 points from 28 matches.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is pictured during the French L1 Football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on August 18, 2019, at the Roazhon Park, in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

