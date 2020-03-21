Potential £20m windfall should make Rangers sign ex-Rodgers player

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers should look at the one-time Brendan Rodgers signing.

On the pitch and off it, it hasn't been a great season for Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Prior to the pandemic-caused disruption of the football calendar, the Gers were set to finish the season trophy-less once again, after losing 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League encounter.

Subscribe

A few weeks ago, Tavernier upset quite a few Rangers fans in his programme notes for the visit of Hamilton, which Steven Gerrard's side lost.

As club captain, the English defender probably isn't doing enough and Gerrard should look at replacing him this summer - both as a skipper and as a right-back, where he has been suspect defensively.

And with Nathaniel Clyne available on a Bosman this summer, should the Rangers manager make a move?

Considering he's technically a Liverpool player, there isn't much debate that Clyne - taken to Merseyside by Brendan Rodgers - is a superior footballer than Tavernier and what a signing he'd be.

Not only would he cost nothing in terms of transfer fee, but The Record reported this week that the light Blues are set for a £20 million injection from Stuart Gibson which could, in theory, benefit Gerrard and Director of Football Ross Wilson in the transfer market.

Despite being a Bosman, Clyne commands a weekly wage of £70,000 [Spotrac] but he might struggle to find a club willing to pay him that, given his injury history and fact he hasn't kicked a ball for the Reds in any competition since last summer.

If Celtic - who have a 13-point cushion over Rangers - are awarded this season's Premiership title then Gerrard will be the man charged with stopping 10-in-a-row next term.

And there's a much better chance of that happening with someone like Clyne than there is Tavernier.