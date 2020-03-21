Quick links

Player tipped to play again for Leeds despite emergence of ‘very, very talented’ youngster

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is suspended at the moment.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United

Ian Harte has told Football League World that Kiko Casilla has a future at Leeds United despite the emergence of Illan Meslier.

The Leeds legend believes the Casilla will play again for the West Yorkshire despite him currently serving a ban.

The former Real Madrid player is the first-choice goalkeeper at the Whites, but he is banned at the moment and has been replaced by Meslier between the sticks.

 

The 20-year-old joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from French club Lorient in the summer of 2019.

Harte told Football League World about Casilla: "I don’t see why he won’t play for the club again. The young goalkeeper who’s in at the moment is a very, very talented keeper and it’s a difficult situation for the club."

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Bright future

Meslier has done well in the two Championship matches he has played for Leeds so far this season.

If the Frenchman continues to do well between the posts when the season resumes, then head coach Marcelo Bielsa may decide to keep him in the team.

The youngster is only 20 years of age, and the Whites could decide to make his deal permanent in the summer transfer window if they clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Illan Meslier of France during the friendly match between Argentina and France U20 at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on March 20 2019.

