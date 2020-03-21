Player tipped to play again for Leeds despite emergence of ‘very, very talented’ youngster

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is suspended at the moment.

Ian Harte has told Football League World that Kiko Casilla has a future at Leeds United despite the emergence of Illan Meslier.

The Leeds legend believes the Casilla will play again for the West Yorkshire despite him currently serving a ban.

The former Real Madrid player is the first-choice goalkeeper at the Whites, but he is banned at the moment and has been replaced by Meslier between the sticks.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from French club Lorient in the summer of 2019.

Harte told Football League World about Casilla: "I don’t see why he won’t play for the club again. The young goalkeeper who’s in at the moment is a very, very talented keeper and it’s a difficult situation for the club."

Bright future

Meslier has done well in the two Championship matches he has played for Leeds so far this season.

If the Frenchman continues to do well between the posts when the season resumes, then head coach Marcelo Bielsa may decide to keep him in the team.

The youngster is only 20 years of age, and the Whites could decide to make his deal permanent in the summer transfer window if they clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.